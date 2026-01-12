Georgia high on the list for Class of 2028 DL Kingston Brown

Carver (Columbus) defensive lineman Kingston Brown has seen his recruitment blow up over the last year.

Rivals ranks Brown as the nation’s No. 83 overall prospect, No. 8 at his position, and No. 9 player from Georgia in 2028. The four-star prospect has offers from Troy, Georgia State, Georgia, Colorado State, East Carolina, Florida, Purdue, Sacramento State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Western Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee, Miami, and Oregon.

Brown has ties to the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, having grown up three hours from campus and watching them on TV. His high school head coach is also Jarvis Jones, a former Georgia staffer and player.

So, it’s safe to say that Brown has Georgia near the top of his list.

“(Coach Jones) tells me that it is the place to be, but if I want to go to Georgia, I’ve got to work because it’s not easy,” Brown recently told UGASports.

In college, Brown wants to be a part of a winning culture. He thought it was cool to watch Jones play at Georgia and then return to coach and be an assistant on two national championship teams.

Brown also finds it great to see Jones win a state championship at Carver in high school and then win one as the head coach.

“It means a lot, because he already was telling us what it’s like to win when he also won a natty, so it’s on the up from here,” Brown said.

The 2028 prospect has also been a big reason why the Tigers have won two straight state titles.

Familiarity with campus, staff

Brown has visited Georgia’s campus several times throughout his high school career so far, whether it be for a camp, practice, or game. He’s grown close with the staff, specifically defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Brown acknowledged that he’s still getting to know Scott, but the bond is growing.

“It’s a great relationship; it’s close,” he said.

Brown is well aware of Georgia’s pipeline of players at his position to the NFL under Scott. He’s seen players like Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and others leave Athens as high draft picks.

“It’s intriguing,” Brown said of Georgia’s production on the defensive line. “It’s a very skilled position, and you’ve got to just take your time and learn your technique.”

What’s next?

Brown just wrapped up with sophomore campaign with the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive tackle had an impressive season, totaling 50 tackles, 21 for a loss, with three sacks and 15 quarterback pressures. He also recorded an interception, deflected two passes, forced a fumble, and recovered one in 2025.

Brown plans to visit several schools for Junior Days this winter and practice in the spring. He confirmed with UGASports that the Bulldogs will get another “visit or two” as he now transitions into his junior season.

“I know if I ever wanted to take a trip (to Georgia), I can, so that means a lot,” Brown said.