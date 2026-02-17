Georgia set to hire 'pass-rush specialist' Larry Knight

Georgia is set to hire Larry Knight as its new outside linebackers coach, UGASports has confirmed.

An edge/pass rush specialist coach, Knight will replace the Cowboys assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. Knight, an Augusta, Georgia, native, brings over 15 years of coaching experience after a playing career at Central Michigan.

Knight comes to Georgia from West Virginia after joining the program in January, after a season at Arkansas State as the defensive ends and run game coordinator.

In his lone season at Arkansas State, the Red Wolves finished No. 1 in the Sun Belt conference in sacks with 39. Their 3 sacks per game average ranked No. 6 nationally.

He’ll now inherit an outside linebacker room that returns both starters in Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson, who also added Auburn’s Amaris Williams via the transfer portal.

Who is Larry Knight?

As a player, Knight earned Mid-American Conference all-league honors as a defensive end before transitioning into his coaching career, starting at Cincinnati in 2011 as a defensive line graduate assistant before spending three seasons at Tennessee (2013-15) as a graduate assistant and quality control coach.

From there, he’d spend a year with the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive line intern before stops at Georgia State, Temple, and Georgia Tech.

From 2019 to 2022, Knight worked with the current Georgia nickels coach, Andrew Thacker, as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. Working under the then-defensive coordinator, Thacker, Knight helped the Yellow Jackets sign a top-30-ranked recruiting class in 2020.

He’d go on to spend the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Temple as the defensive line coach before heading to Arkansas State.