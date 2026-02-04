Georgia joins for the mix for defensiobve back Nick Carroll

Georgia has recently joined the recruitment of Toombs County (GA) Class of 2028 prospect Nick Carroll

He received offers from NC State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi State, ECU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Syracuse and the Bulldogs following a standout sophomore campaign. However, the offer from Georgia stood out to Carroll, who grew up watching the Red and Black.

“My coach called me into his office and was basically telling me that he talked to UGA about me and some of my other teammates,” Carroll told UGASports after Georgia offered. “Then, he just broke it down and let me know that they offered me. I was very surprised and happy. … It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Where Carroll fits in at the next level

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is a true two-way player at the high school level. During the 2025 season, he recorded 42 tackles, led the team with seven interceptions, added eight pass breakups, and recovered two fumbles on defense. Offensively, he rushed 11 times for 66 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 46 passes for 722 yards and seven scores.

While he stars on both sides of the ball for Toombs County, college coaches see him as a safety at the next level.

Georgia has a strong track record of developing safeties and sending them to the NFL, and Carroll is intrigued by how the position has continued to grow under head coach Kirby Smart.

“I feel like they develop safeties very well,” Carroll said.

He visited Georgia for its game against Charlotte last November, where he closely studied the safeties and said players such as KJ Bolden and Zion Branch stood out.

Where the Bulldogs stand in Carroll’s recruitment

According to Carroll, Georgia remains in the top five schools in his recruitment.

Overall, Carroll said he likes “everything” about the program, from its winning culture to its player development.

“Just everything, the development of players and just everything, really,” he said. “UGA is a great program.”

Toombs County’s Nick Carroll (@nickcarroll912) is a name to know in the 2028 class.

Following the offer, Smart stopped by Toombs County to check in on Carroll and a few of his teammates. He was able to spend time with Smart, and the two mostly talked baseball, as he’s also a standout on the diamond.

Carroll hopes to visit Georgia again this spring for a practice.

“I just want to talk to more coaches and build relationships with them,” he said of what he hopes to get out of his next trip to Athens.