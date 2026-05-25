Athens Regional field set for Georgia

Fresh off an SEC regular season and conference tournament title, Georgia’s baseball team turns its attention to NCAA Tournament play.

The Bulldogs now know who their first foes will be.

Georgia will host its third straight Athens Regional beginning Friday at Foley Field against Long Island (29-20). Liberty (41-19) will take on Boston College (36-21) in the other game.

The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed, behind UCLA and Georgia Tech. If Georgia wins its regional, the Bulldogs will host a Super Regional for a trip to the College World Series.

But first things first. Winning the Athens Regional is a goal that eluded last year’s team.

The Bulldogs play with a 46-12 record under Wes Johnson, in his third year as head coach. He’s the first UGA baseball coach to take his first three teams to the NCAA Tournament. His 132-46 record and his 58-32 SEC mark are the most overall victories and SEC wins by a coach in their first three seasons in Georgia baseball history.

More to come.