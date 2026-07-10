Georgia lands commitment from 4-star OL Miller Westerfield

Georgia continued to strengthen its 2027 recruiting class by adding another commitment in the trenches, as four-star offensive lineman Miller Westerfield recently announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect from Roswell, Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over a host of SEC programs, including Florida, Tennessee, and LSU. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Westerfield is the No. 394 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 31 offensive lineman, and the No. 47 player in the state of Georgia.

Westerfield took his official visit to Georgia from June 12-14 before announcing his commitment about a month later.

Westerfield’s commitment gives Georgia another highly regarded offensive lineman and marks another recruiting win for first-year offensive line coach Phil Rauscher. Despite the coaching transition from longtime assistant Stacy Searels to Rauscher this offseason, Westerfield said the veteran coach made a strong impression during his visit.

“I really like him,” Westerfield said of Rauscher after his official visit. “He’s got a nice, aggressive approach to things. We sat through the meetings, their position meetings and their skull meetings, and you can see he really commands the best of these players.”

Westerfield becomes the 18th commitment in Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class and strengthens what could be a complete offensive line haul. The Peach State native joins four-star Kennedee Jackson, four-star Kelsey Adams, three-star Ty Johnson, three-star DJ Dotson, and three-star Abram Eisenhower in the Bulldogs’ 2027 class.