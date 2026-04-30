Georgia leads early for defensive back Aaryn Chastine

Aaryn Chastine doesn’t shy away from where he stands early in his recruitment.

The Stephenson (GA) class of 2028 defensive back is very honest that Georgia is in the lead.

“I really like it. I have a strong relationship with them,” Chastine said. “I feel like that’s somewhere I can really fit in and play.”

The Bulldogs are recruiting Chastine as a cornerback, and a big reason why is his connection with defensive backs coach Donte Williams. That relationship has continued to grow as Georgia has made him a priority.

“It’s very good,” Chastine said. “I feel like we have a strong relationship.”

Chastine gets a closer look at Georgia

Chastine recently made his way to Athens in the spring to get a closer look at the program, including a chance to see practice firsthand.

“My thoughts were it’s high-intense. Everything moves fast, and I like it,” he said.

That competitive edge is something Georgia has consistently emphasized in its pitch.

“They compete in everything they do,” Chastine said. “On the field, in the weight room, everything, in practice. They take it serious 100%.”

Chastine also had the opportunity to spend time with Williams and observe how he coaches his players day to day during his visit.

“He takes it very seriously. He comes from the heart,” Chastine said. “He’s going to keep it 100%. He’s going to tell you the real.”

Another moment that stuck with Chastine came from watching head coach Kirby Smart command practice.

“He told me he can’t wait to call my name on the mic,” Chastine said. “I can’t wait, either.”

Familiarity with the program

Growing up in Lithonia, not far from Athens, Chastine has long been familiar with the program. His familiarity has only strengthened his interest now that he’s being recruited by the staff.

“I grew up watching them since I was like six,” he said. “I’ve got pictures of me at games when I was little.”

As for players he’s studied, Chastine pointed to former Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette. Everette was recently taken in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I feel like him, and I play the same, and we’re the same size,” Chastine said.

On the field, Georgia coaches have been clear about what they like in his game: his ability to hold his own in coverage.

“They like how I can play man-to-man, press, no safety over the top,” he said. “You can trust me on an island for sure. But I feel like I can do anything, everything.”

What’s next?

Chastine made it clear that Georgia is currently at the top of his recruitment list.

“Other schools are hitting me up, but my main focus right now is really Georgia,” he said.

That focus is rooted in both childhood fandom and the relationships he’s built with the staff. He’s already looking ahead to his next visit to Athens, hoping to continue building on what’s already a strong foundation.

“Really just the same thing,” he said. “Go in there, see where I can fit in, see where I can start.”