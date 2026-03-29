Georgia makes Oklahoma commit Micah Rhodes a 'priority'

Micah Rhodes may be committed to Oklahoma, but he is still interested in checking out other schools. The four-star 2028 running back is fresh off his first visit to Georgia as he took in a spring practice in Athens.

“They made me feel like a priority. They really showed me what I can be if I come there,” Rhodes said. “And the offensive line was some of the biggest I’ve ever seen.”

The Spring, Texas, native committed to the Sooners back in January but is still set to take visits as he goes through the recruiting process. He earned an offer from the Bulldogs this past September and just got his chance to check out Georgia in person, where he immediately got a history lesson.

First Visit

“I spent the most time with Coach [Josh] Crawford and Coach [Robert] Edwards,” Rhodes said. “Our discussions were about the program history, the running back history, and what it would be like if I played for UGA.”

Beyond the conversations, though, Rhodes came away impressed with what he saw and learned from Crawford.

“I know he really believes in my ability, and he plays freshmen,” Rhodes said.

Georgia even gave Rhodes a look into the future, laying out the vision for how he’d be used in Athens.

“Coach Crawford showed me with my own film that I fit in their offense,” Rhodes said.

That, along with Georgia’s pro-style offense and belief in “running the ball,” resonated with Rhodes during his visit. So much so that after just one visit, Georgia finds itself near the top of the four-star running back’s recruitment.

“Georgia is near the top of my recruitment, along with, of course, OU and Texas, and a few other schools I’ve been in contact with but haven’t set dates to visit just yet,” Rhodes said.