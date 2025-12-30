Georgia making 'dream come true' for Zachariah Branch

Georgia making 'dream come true' for Zachariah Branchby: Harrison Reno2 hours agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppDec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesAfter two seasons at USC, Zachariah Branch is finally getting his chance to play in the College Football Playoff at Georgia.