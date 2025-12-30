Skip to main content
Georgia
Join Now

Georgia making 'dream come true' for Zachariah Branch

H. Reno Talon Card (1) (1)by: Harrison Reno2 hours agoHarrisonReno
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After two seasons at USC, Zachariah Branch is finally getting his chance to play in the College Football Playoff at Georgia.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
UGASports
+
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Bulldogs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.