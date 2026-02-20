Georgia men's golf coach Chris Haack retiring as head coach

Chris Haack is ready to call it a career.

The Georgia men’s golf coach announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of this season. He will remain with the program as a special advisor next season.

Haack took over the Bulldog program in 1996. Over the past 30 years, he led Georgia to the program’s only two national championships, along with eight SEC titles.

“After much reflection and a whirlwind of emotions, I’ve made the decision to retire as head coach of the University of Georgia men’s golf program,” Haack said in a statement. “While it’s bittersweet to step away, I’m genuinely excited for the next chapter and deeply confident in the bright future ahead for this storied program. I leave behind a talented, dedicated group of players, an outstanding incoming recruiting class, and an excellent coach in Mookie DeMoss.”

Haack coached several Bulldogs who went on to play on the PGA Tour. That group includes Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley, and Kevin Kisner. Haack’s professional alumni have earned more than $350 million in career earnings.

“Chris Haack has guided the men’s golf program with excellence over the past 30 years,” said Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks. “His impact extends far beyond Athens. He is a giant on the national stage, respected by coaches, players and the entire golf community for his integrity and commitment to his student-athletes. We are forever grateful for his leadership.”