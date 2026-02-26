Georgia NFL Combine Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Ten former Georgia Bulldogs are going through the biggest job interview of their lives.

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, where college prospects meet with teams and go through drills as the pre-draft process kicks into high gear.

UGASports is on the scene and has the latest on the Bulldogs’ measurements and drill performances.

Christen Miller

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 321

Arm length: 33 inches

Hand size: 10 inches

40-yard dash time:

10-yard split:

3-cone drill:

Broad jump:

Vertical jump:

Bench press:

Brett Thorson

Height: 6 feet, 1 inches

Weight: 237 pounds

Arm length: 30 3/8 inches

Hand size: 9 1/4 inches

