Georgia offensive breakout players heading into fall camp

While Georgia does bring back a more experienced roster than it did a season ago, the Bulldogs’ roster could still be the land of opportunity for several players to break out in a major way this coming season.

Today, we’ll be diving into four offensive players who have the potential to experience a true breakout season in Athens.

Georgia’s tight end room really could be worthy of having nearly every player on this list. However, following spring practice, it’s apparent that any offensive breakout-player list starts with Reddell at or near the top.

UGASports started hearing buzz about the former four-star recruit early in the spring, before that buzz turned into highlights during G-Day. Reddell caught three passes for 38 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown, and most notably picked up 23 yards rushing on a jet sweep.

Yes, you read that right: the tight end jet sweep is seemingly back on the call sheet. Which isn’t a surprise considering Reddell’s teammates report that the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end clocked 23 MPH on the GPS.

With explosive plays being a focus this offseason, Reddell showed signs of being an explosive outlet this spring. So much so that head coach Kirby Smart named him the “most explosive” player.

“I would say he was probably one of the most explosive, most improved players,” Smart said after G-Day. “He played twitchy, and he played fast. He played with a chip on his shoulder, and we had not seen that before out of him.”

Much like his fellow Class of 2024 member Reddell, White-Helton waited his turn. Now, despite having multiple reasons to leave, White-Helton will get his shot as one of Georgia’s top receivers.

The former three-star prospect from Cass High School is projected as the likely starting slot receiver this season, aiming to fill the shoes of Zachariah Branch. While Branch was brought in over White-Helton last offseason, the three-star recruit took advantage of his opportunity to learn from the Atlanta Falcons’ third-round pick.

“During the season last year, I had a chance to either sit and pout about the situation I was in, or I could learn from it,” White-Helton said in the spring. “And I chose to be a man and learn about, ‘Hey, how can I get better?’ And how can I prove to my coaches that I’m going to be able to play next year? Or whenever my number’s called, I can help the team out.”

While it certainly wasn’t often, White-Helton did manage to contribute when given the opportunity. He caught a 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl, capping a season of 70 yards and eight receptions.

Considering Branch turned Georgia into a slot offense last season, you have to believe White-Helton will see plenty of opportunities to make an impact.

Until Juan Gaston, Georgia hadn’t started a true freshman offensive lineman in the season opener under Smart since Andrew Thomas did it in 2017. Now, as the Bulldogs are weeks away from starting fall camp, could they make it two years in a row with a freshman starting up front?

Helton made a strong case for it during the spring. The four-star offensive lineman from Carrollton started at right guard with Georgia’s first-team offense at G-Day, earning the spot over Gaston and other upperclassmen.

“I like the new offensive guard, Zykie Helton,” Wilson said back in the spring. “I feel he’s going to be good. He likes to communicate on the line. As a young, as a young offensive lineman, you don’t see that too often.”

Teammates praising teammates is one thing, but earning the start at G-Day is another thing, especially along the offensive line.

Don’t let the high-profile drop in last season’s Alabama game fool you; Taylor has the makings of a star receiver. He didn’t get many opportunities as a true freshman due to an early-season injury, but it speaks volumes that when he was healthy, Georgia had him on the field in big spots.

A former five-star recruit from that talented 2025 class could find time both outside and inside for Georgia this season. At G-Day, he flashed his ability to win over the top, reeling in one of Georgia’s most explosive catches on a back-shoulder ball.

Talyn Taylor is gonna be a problem this season. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/thvtvf3Sf5 — Top Tier Georgia (@TopTierUGA) April 18, 2026

Taylor’s teammates have praised him highly since his freshman season, with Noah Thomas giving him a lofty comparison.

“He reminds me of Garrett Wilson, how he gets out of breaks, how he runs his routes, how he attacks the ball,” Thomas said at Pro-Day. “When he first came in, it was like ‘he’s not a freshman. He elite.’”

