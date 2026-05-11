Georgia offensive line commit Abram Eisenhower shuts down recruitment

After recently committing to Georgia, Lowndes 2027 offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower made it clear that Athens is home.

The massive prospect announced his commitment to the Bulldogs earlier this spring, giving head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Phil Rauscher another major building block for the future. Now, following continued conversations with the staff and growing comfort in the program, Eisenhower is completely locked in.

“Oh yeah,” Eisenhower said when asked if he was shut down from other schools. “You make that decision, you gotta keep it.”

For Eisenhower, the commitment has brought a sense of relief after navigating the recruiting process as one of Georgia’s top young offensive line prospects.

“It’s been a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “Ever since I committed, we’ve been good communicating — not just about football, either.”

Still building relationships

That relationship-building has stood out to the South Georgia standout.

Eisenhower said Smart frequently reaches out about everyday interests outside of football, including one shared hobby: turkey hunting.

“Kirby’s been sending me pictures of turkeys and stuff during turkey season,” Eisenhower said with a laugh. “It’s been real fun.”

As someone who enjoys hunting and the outdoors, Eisenhower said those conversations show him he can still be himself while playing at Georgia.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Knowing that I can go somewhere and still enjoy activities outside of football means a lot.”

Eisenhower also praised his growing relationship with Rauscher, who has been instrumental in recruiting him to Athens.

“He’s been good,” Eisenhower said. “I trust him a lot. He’s gonna be real good.”

Building the class

Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class is still in its early stages, but Eisenhower has already embraced the role of peer recruiter. He mentioned fellow Georgia commit Ty Johnson as one of the players helping recruit others into the class, particularly on the offensive line.

“We’re always trying to stay recruiting,” Eisenhower said. “Me and Ty Johnson have been on it a lot.”

The Bulldogs are prioritizing building another elite offensive line class loaded with in-state talent, and Eisenhower appears ready to help lead the charge. He also confirmed that his official visit to Georgia from June 5-7 will be the only one he plans to take.

That level of certainty is something Georgia has continued to establish with several recent commitments, especially among prospects who grew up around the program.

Eisenhower, who has long been familiar with Georgia, said he never felt the need to compare himself to former Bulldog linemen.

“I don’t really compare myself with anybody,” he said. “I feel like I’m my own type of person.”

And after just one month as a Georgia commit, Eisenhower is fully invested in helping build the next wave of Bulldogs.