Georgia offer catches attention of Lakeside safety Seth Williams

Fresh off his decommitment from Clemson, three-star safety Seth Williams received another major boost in his recruitment when Georgia extended an offer.

The Class of 2027 Lakeside (GA) product grew up watching the Bulldogs, living about an hour away from Athens near Atlanta.

“Georgia’s one of those schools where it’s almost like a can’t-pass-up,” Williams recently told UGASports. “Getting that offer, it really changed my career. It’s one of those offers that can’t really go unnoticed.”

Williams said Georgia nickel coach Andrew Thacker delivered the news following a practice in May. Since then, Georgia has quickly become a major player in his recruitment.

Cultivating relationships

Williams has developed strong relationships with Georgia’s coaching staff, particularly safeties coach Travaris Robinson, who he believes brings an honest approach to recruiting.

“They keep it real,” Williams said. “It ain’t nothing but realism in that coaching staff and that coaching room. They’re being honest about where I stand with them and where they stand with me.”

That authenticity stood out during a spring visit to Athens, where Williams got an up-close look at Kirby Smart’s program.

“The thing is, a lot of coaches aren’t as real as they say they are,” Williams said. “But T-Rob (Robinson) is one of those guys that’s going to keep it real with you. He’s always going to tell you the truth about yourself and what he’s got going on. There’s always going to be clarity with T-Rob, good or bad.”

Forging his own path

While Georgia’s recent success developing defensive backs is appealing, Williams isn’t focused on following someone else’s path.

The Bulldogs’ safety room includes former five-star prospect KJ Bolden and Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes, both Georgia natives. Williams respects what players like Bolden and former Bulldog star Malaki Starks have accomplished, but he believes his story is different.

“I came up from nothing,” Williams said. “I didn’t go to those big-time Georgia schools that Georgia comes and recruits from. I didn’t start getting offers until my junior year.”

Rather than comparing himself to other highly-touted prospects, Williams is motivated by his own expectations.

“I really don’t have to prove it to anybody,” Williams said. “It’s not me proving anybody wrong. It’s me proving myself right. I feel like I’m one of the best safeties in the country.”

Williams believes his recruitment reflects that confidence, regardless of where recruiting services rank him.

“Forget the rankings,” Williams stated. “I feel like what’s going to happen on the field is what’s going to show my true ability. I’m not proving anybody wrong. I’m proving myself right.”

One reason college programs continue to pursue Williams is his versatility. The Atlanta native said he can line up virtually anywhere in the secondary.

“My versatility is probably the biggest thing getting me recruited,” Williams said. “I can play corner, nickel, safety, strong side, weak side. I’m one of those guys that can do it all in the back end.”

Where do the Bulldogs stand?

Georgia will get another opportunity to make its case soon.

Williams is scheduled to take an official visit to Athens from June 5-7 before visiting Florida, and Ohio State later in the month. Following those trips, he expects to commit sometime in late June or early July.

“I’ll make my decision after those visits,” Williams said. “I might commit on my dad’s birthday, June 23, or sometime around early July.”

With Georgia now firmly in the mix, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves as a serious contender for one of the state’s fastest-rising defensive backs.





