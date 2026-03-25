Georgia offer intrigues class of 2029 defensive lineman ZayQuan Dozier

ZayQuan Dozier didn’t expect this moment to come so soon.

Fresh off his freshman season, the 2029 defensive lineman from Taylor County (GA) is already drawing attention from major college programs. He’s recently received offers from Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and FIU.

However, Dozier’s offer from the Bulldogs stands out the most.

“I never thought I’d get an offer from Georgia,” Dozier recently told UGASports. “That’s what I grew up watching on TV.”

Early success, early validation

Dozier described his first season at Taylor County as a strong starting point, both individually and as a team.

“We had a great season,” he said.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman racked up the team’s second-best 76 tackles as a freshman in 2025. He also totaled 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, and seven quarterback hurries, and caused a fumble.

Dozier’s success translated quickly into recruiting traction. Picking up several offers as a freshman, he sees it as confirmation that his development is ahead of schedule.

“It says I’m doing well for my grade level,” he said.

A surreal moment in Athens

The Georgia offer came after Dozier made a gameday visit to Athens. It was during that experience that everything started to feel real.

“I was very excited. It’s definitely humbling—six months ago, I couldn’t have imagined this,” Dozier said in the fall. “I was still learning my position, and now the staff at UGA and other Power 4 schools see potential in me. I still have a lot of work to do, but I’m thankful, especially since they told me I’m the first kid in my class to get an offer from them.”

Georgia’s coaching staff first reached out via social media, a connection that quickly turned into an opportunity to visit—and eventually an offer.

A few months later, Dozier is still amazed by the offer.

“When I see it, it’s just like, no,” Dozier said, still processing the moment. “I was excited.”

Studying the Bulldogs’ defensive line

While in Athens, Dozier paid close attention to how Georgia operates in the trenches — particularly along the defensive line.

“I like their pass moves,” he said. “They go around. I like that.”

He also noticed how the Bulldogs rotate their defensive linemen, keeping players fresh throughout the game — something that stood out to him as he evaluated his potential fit.

“That’s something I like too,” he added.

Dozier also saw how intriguing it was to see Georgia play freshmen such as Elijah Griffin and JJ Hanne.

Building relationships with the staff

A key figure in Dozier’s recruitment so far has been Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, who has built a reputation for developing NFL talent.

More importantly, Dozier said Scott has already begun emphasizing the details that will shape his future — not just on the field, but off it.

“He told me what I need to accomplish — working out, running, and especially my grades,” Dozier said.

That message has resonated with the young prospect, who understands the importance of development beyond football.

Eyes on the future

Dozier is already planning a return trip to Athens this spring, where he hopes to continue building relationships with both coaches and players while refining his understanding of the position.

“I want to learn more pass moves,” he said. “And build relationships.”

He also recognizes what an early offer from a program like Georgia could mean long-term — not just for himself, but for those around him.

“It sets the standard,” Dozier said. “And it can help my teammates too.”

A program that stands out

Having grown up watching Georgia, Dozier sees clear appeal in the program — from its physical style of play to its development pipeline.

He’s especially intrigued by the opportunity to potentially play for a defensive-minded head coach in Kirby Smart and within a system that consistently produces NFL-ready talent.

“It’s a nice program,” Dozier said. “I like how they lift and run.”

For now, Dozier’s focus remains on growth — in the weight room, in the classroom, and on the field. However, with early offers already rolling in and Georgia setting the bar, his recruitment is off to a fast start.