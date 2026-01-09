Georgia offers 2028 in-state defensive tackle Prince Che

Thomas County Central (GA) class of 2028 defensive lineman Prince Che wore Georgia gloves at a practice last May. Less than a year later after a breakout sophomore season, the Bulldogs extended him one.

Che has been working hard to get an offer from Georgia for the last few years.

“Honestly it means a lot,” he recently told UGASports.com of the offer. “Growing up in-state, Georgia has always been a big time program, so getting that offer is a blessing.”

Che said Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott called his high school position coach to let him know he was being offered. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder described the moment as “surreal” when he learned about the offer.

“Yeah, it was definitely a surreal moment,” Che said. “Getting that offer meant a lot, all the hard work finally felt like it was paying off. I was grateful and excited.”

Developing a relationship

Che admitted that he is still building a relationship with Scott.

The Thomasville, Georgia, native hopes he can develop more of a bond with Scott in the coming months.

“Me and Coach Scott are still getting to know each other,” Che said. “He just started talking to me recently, and he’s been taking the time to learn more about me as a person and a player. I’m looking forward to building that relationship more.”

Che made a trip to Athens when the Bulldogs hosted Austin Peay last September and the two spoke briefly. He wanted to spend more time with Scott and the other defensive coaches, but a weather delay didn’t allow that.

“It was great overall,” Che said of the visit. “I enjoyed the atmosphere, meeting the coaches, and getting a feel for the program. … I think (Georgia) is a great program with a strong culture. They develop their players really well to compete for championships.”

According to Che, the communication with Scott has ramped up in recent weeks, which is a positive. He feels like the Georgia defensive line coach in personally investing his time in him.

“It makes you feel valued and confident,” Che said about Scott’s communication with him. “Knowing a coach truly believes in you pushes you to work harder and give your best.”

Development is key for Che

For the past few years, Che has watched Georgia’s production on the defensive line closely.

The rising junior has seen the Bulldogs churn out players out his position and consistently put them into the NFL.

Names like Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter come to mind.

“Georgia’s defensive line production is really strong,” Che said. “If you watch the games, they’re always disruptive and controlling the line of scrimmage. They develop their D-linemen really well.”

Che is big on development, and said when he talks with Scott about the program, that is one of the coach’s main selling points.

“I’ve definitely watched former Dawgs like Jalen Carter,” Che added. “I like how physical he is, how quick he is off the ball, and how he can impact the game. Seeing him do it at Georgia and then translate it to the NFL shows how real that development is.”

What’s next?

As a sophomore this past fall, Che totaled 45 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, with four sacks, and nine quarterback hurries in 2025. He also helped the Yellow Jackets finish the season 15-0 and win the GHSA Class 5A state championship with a dominant win over Gainesville (GA), and rank No. 18 nationally in the On3 poll.

Other than Georgia, Che has offers from Florida State, Troy, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Western Kentucky, Florida Atlanta, Liberty, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Missouri State, Cal, Ole Dominion, and Ole Miss. He also has interest from Clemson and Alabama.

Che will continue to work hard and let the recruiting process play out, but plans to make a few visits this spring, with a return trip to Athens in mind.