Georgia offers Class of 2028 DL Tory Clark

Woodward Academy (GA) defensive lineman Tory Clark has made multiple trips to Athens, hoping to catch the attention of Georgia’s coaching staff.

This month, that persistence paid off.

Clark, one of the state’s top defensive line prospects in the Class of 2028, earned an offer from the Bulldogs while competing at Georgia’s Big Man Camp. He received the news directly from defensive line coach Tray Scott after one of his first one-on-one reps.

“I was up there (in Athens) for the big man camp because Woodward Academy’s 7-on-7 team was there that day,” Clark said. “I was working with Coach Tray Scott, and after my first one-on-one rep, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, Tory, I’m just going to go ahead and tell you that you’ve got an offer.'”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive line prospect from Atlanta was stunned.

“It was just a shock. I really wasn’t expecting it during the one-on-ones,” he said. “I thought maybe after the camp, but he told me right after that first rep. I couldn’t really show a bunch of emotion because I had to keep competing, but afterward, I was just in shock. It was amazing.”

When an offer from Georgia means to Clark’s family

For Clark, the offer meant even more because it came from the school he grew up watching.

“It’s definitely one of my dream offers for sure,” he said. “Growing up in Georgia, it’s great to finally get offered by them. I’m very excited.”

The family was happy, especially Clark’s father, who grew up watching the Bulldogs, while his wife is a Georgia Tech fan.

The elder Clark said head coach Kirby Smart visited Woodward Academy in January before inviting Clark to spring practice and eventually back for camp.

“Coach Scott told me personally that Torey worked his tail off,” Clark’s father said. “He said it was a very physical camp, and those guys were getting after it. He told me Torey worked his tail off.”

Scott also shared what stood out physically about the 2028 prospect.

“He said Tory came in just over 6-foot-4 and just under 280 pounds,” Clark’s father shared. “He loved his size. He said that’s the kind of length they like in the SEC, and he said his hands are heavy.”

Like any young prospect, Clark also left Athens with areas to improve.

Scott told the family he’d like to see Clark continue developing his lower body over the next two seasons before he reaches college.

“They want to see me continue working,” Clark said. “I’ve got things to improve on during the season.”

The relationship between Clark and Georgia has continued to strengthen since the offer.

“Me and Coach Scott are real close,” Clark said. “That’s my guy. He’s communicating with me all the time. Cole Shannon also reaches out to me about Georgia. The communication has been real good.”

Georgia currently projects Clark as a three-technique defensive tackle.

“A three-tech lines up on the outside shoulder of the guard,” Clark explained. “I’ll be doing a lot of dirty work in the trenches—stopping the run, blowing up gaps, rushing the quarterback and making sure there are no running lanes.”

When asked if the role compares to former Georgia All-American Jalen Carter’s responsibilities, Clark quickly agreed.

“Yeah,” he said. “More of a Jalen Carter type for sure.”

Although his mother attended Georgia Tech and his father has long been a Bulldogs fan, the newest Georgia offer has made for plenty of friendly banter around the Clark household.

“My mom was excited for me, but she was a little jealous,” Clark said with a laugh. “My dad was so happy. They were poking fun at each other at the house after.”

Georgia doesn’t plan to let the relationship cool off anytime soon.

Clark said Scott has already encouraged him to return to Athens for games this fall as both sides continue building their relationship.

As he prepares for his junior season at Woodward Academy, Clark’s focus remains on helping his team win while continuing to develop his game.

“My expectation for us is to win,” he said. “Personally, I’m a run stopper. I want to stop the run, not give up big gains, get after the quarterback and improve my pass rush. I’m also working on my get-off so I can explode off the ball faster.”