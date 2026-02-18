Georgia officially announces hire of five new analysts

Georgia has officially announced the hire of five new analysts to Kirby Smart’s coaching staff.

The headliner, and a name that is familiar to many coaching fans, is former Bulldogs running back Robert Edwards.

Edwards led Georgia in rushing in 1996 and 1997 while a teammate of Smart. He was most recently the head coach at Washington County High School, his alma mater.

Current staffer Jalen Harris was promoted to offensive analyst after working in Georgia’s Player Development department over the last two seasons. He played tight end at Auburn from 2015-17.

Rounding out the offensive hires is David Whitlow, who spent 2025 as the receivers coach at Kennesaw State. He has also spent time on the Auburn and Ole Miss coaching staffs.

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs hired former defensive back Maurice Smith. After transferring in from Alabama, Smith was one of the stars of Smart’s first Georgia defense in 2016. He had previously been a defensive student assistant at Georgia.

Georgia also hired Gordon Redfield-Gale, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst at USC.