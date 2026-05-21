Georgia places six players in college football's top 100 for 2026

Georgia may not have the depth it had just a few years ago, but the Bulldogs still boast one of college football’s most talented rosters.

According to ON3, Georgia’s roster entering the 2026 season features six of the top-100 players in college football.

Here are the six players who made the cut as top-100 players:

50. CB Ellis Robinson IV

After playing in just four games as a true freshman, it didn’t take long for the former five-star prospect to surplant Daniel Harris as the starting cornerback opposite Daylen Everette last season. Robinson went on to start in 12 games as a redshirt freshman, winning the Football Writers Association of America Defensive Player of the Year award.

He finished the season with 20 tackles, seven passes defended, and a SEC-best four interceptions. With Everette off to the NFL, Robinson inherits the mantle as Georgia’s No. 1 corner and, according to ON3, the Bulldogs’ best player.

70. S KJ Bolden

The rising junior has been an impact player for Georgia since his arrival as a freshman from Buford High School. Even while playing a position that featured returning veterans in Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson, Bolden found himself on the field early and often.

He followed up his SEC All-Freshman team selection with an All-SEC Second-Team selection last season, starting all 14 games for the Bulldogs. He totaled 76 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, five passes defended, and two interceptions, starring in what was a young secondary.

77. OT Earnest Greene

After breaking out as an All-SEC player as a redshirt freshman and starting at left tackle for Georgia, Greene has been hampered by injuries. He’s played in just 20 games over the last two seasons, but when he’s been healthy, he is one of Georgia’s best linemen.

80. IOL Drew Bobo

Much like his quarterback, Bobo had to wait his turn before getting a chance to entrench himself as a starter. Yet, Bobo established himself as one of college football’s top returning interior linemen, according to ON3.

91. QB Gunner Stockton

After finishing seventh in the Heisman race last season, Georgia’s quarterback finds himself on this list. He returns to Georgia for a second full season as the entrenched starter in Athens, and he will be looking to build on the foundation he set in Year 1 as a starter.

Stockton threw for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season while completing 69.7 percent of his passes. He also totaled 462 yards and 10 touchdowns as a runner.

99. LB Raylen Wilson

Despite being eligible to enter the NFL Draft this offseason like his running-mate, CJ Allen, Wilson opted to return for a senior season. This means Georgia will once again have a veteran presence in its inside linebacker room, which boasts plenty of talent behind Wilson.

Wilson enters his senior season having played in 40 games thus far. Starting in all 14 games for Georgia in 2025, Wilson finished with 74 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks. While he will have a new partner alongside him, Wilson will be a constant at the second level of Georgia’s defense.