Georgia position breakdown: Quarterback

We continue our pre-spring position breakdown for Georgia with a look at the quarterbacks.

As was the case last year, we know who the starter will be. Gunner Stockton.

But what else do we know?

Let’s break it down before:

Returning Lettermen

Gunner Stockton: Stockton himself will tell you there’s a need for improvement. As good as Stockton was in many areas, pushing the ball downfield was not a particular strength.

While we saw signs, Stockton was not nearly as consistent or effective as he needed to be.

The good news is, Stockton recognizes this and will not be resting on any past laurels. Word is, he’s already been working hard with his receiving corps to hopefully create more explosive plays via the deep passing game.

If he can, then Georgia fans should feel confident with their quarterback for 2026. You cannot teach experience, and Stockton certainly has that.

There’s no situation that he has not seen. Historically, it’s been the team with the most experienced quarterback that’s gone the furthest in the college football playoffs.

Stockton has that. But can he take the necessary steps needed to take his game to a different level, and Georgia’s offense into a different, more exciting and explosive sphere? If so, then watch out.

If not … well, let’s not go there.

Ryan Puglisi: Puglisi continues to progress and mature.

After two years in the system, he knows the offense well enough to go in and play if called upon. The question is, will he?

It’s anticipated that Puglisi will continue to see extensive work with the first unit, as he did this time a year ago.

Coaches feel Puglisi can make all the throws necessary to be successful. But unless something happens to Stockton, Puglisi will have to settle for whatever mop-up duty he can acquire.

But Puglisi doesn’t seem fazed

In seven games, Puglisi completed 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. He threw two interceptions.

“I’m still working on a lot of things. I think the mental side of the game I’ve improved on the most. And obviously, still focusing on the intangibles like accuracy, all the things,” Puglisi said. “But I think the mental side of the game is really big. Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Mike) Bobo always say 90 percent of the game is in between the ears. So, I’m focusing the most on the mental game, and just getting as sharp as I can.”

The rest of the quarterback room

Ryan Montgomery: As Georgia’s third-team quarterback, there was no pressure on the freshman to play this year. However, he received plenty of work, seeing significant reps on the scout team.

He was able to eventually play against Charlotte, completing his only pass attempt for a 12-yard gain.

“Obviously, it’s a tough transition from high school to this, but it’s been good. With my injury that happened about a year ago and cutting my senior season out, I was able to kind of dive into the playbook right after that,” Montgomery said. “That’s one of the benefits that I could think of from that injury. I kind of got a little bit of a head start mentally, but I’m still learning every day.”

Montgomery says his eyes remain wide open.

“Yeah, just be a sponge, take in everything you can, learn as much as you can,” he said. “Obviously, learning from a guy like Gunner (Stockton) and the people he’s been with for a year. I mean, you just try to be a sponge when you’re around them and learn as much as you can.”

Hezekiah Millender: Last year was one big learning experience for the Clarke Central grad.

Originally set to sign with Boise State, Millender instead elected to stay home.

Although he did not play in any games, Millender put his redshirt year to good use. He hopes to learn even more this spring.

“I like (Millender’s) attitude. He doesn’t get down on himself. He has a positive attitude,” Kirby Smart said of Millender. “It’s easy for a freshman quarterback to live in a moment of like, ‘What am I doing here? Am I out of place?’ And the analogy of drinking water through a fire hose comes to mind when you think of a freshman quarterback. And we’re just trying to taper down that water pressure.”

Colter Ginn: Ginn came to Georgia as a preferred walk-on and was recently awarded a scholarship.

Although he’s yet to play, Ginn has been an extremely valuable scout team performer and has shown he’s capable of making plays.

While it’s unlikely we see Ginn see significant playing time, his value as a scout-team player cannot be underscored.

Bryson Beaver: Beaver was originally signed by Oregon before being released from his scholarship.

He ultimately signed with the Bulldogs.

Beaver is on campus, so he will spend the spring becoming acquainted with the Bulldog offense.