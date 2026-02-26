Georgia rally falls short at Vanderbilt

Georgia’s momentum ran out in the Music City.

The Bulldogs came into Wednesday night’s tilt with Vanderbilt riding high on a two-game winning streak. But Georgia (19-9, 7-8 SEC) could not make it three in a row, falling to the Commodores (22-6, 9-6) 88-80 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

Georgia rallied from what was once a 20-point deficit to tie the game at 66 with eight minutes remaining. But the Commodores closed strong on their home floor.

Vanderbilt made five consecutive shots over a three-minute stretch to take a 75-70 lead with 5:18 remaining. Georgia twice closed to within two points after that, but did not hit a field goal for the final 4:24 of game time.

“We had a couple bad turnovers,” Georgia head coach Mike White said after the game. “We’ve been really good with playing in flow and playing up-tempo and making good decisions in the open court and getting downhill at times. It’s a unique situation that we’re in as a staff with our guys, especially late game. Taking your foot off the pedal sometimes has helped us and sometimes it hasn’t. I wish we had those couple possessions back and they would have been those, ‘ho, ho, ho, let’s try to execute this or let’s try to get it to this guy in space’.”

Another slow start on the road put the Bulldogs in a sizable hole.

The Commodores made eight of their first 13 shots to grab a 20-14 lead. An 11-0 run from there pushed the lead to 31-14 before the advantage peaked at 37-17.

“We got punched with some haymakers early and didn’t respond great,” White said. “They were really good with their offensive tempo, with their ball movement. They, as I talked about on the radio postgame, they did a better job or I should say they did a unique job against us. We haven’t seen quite that ball pressure that we saw tonight. We haven’t seen something like that all season. If so, it was probably a long time ago.”

Georgia, however, closed the half strong. Behind a 10-point burst from Jeremiah Wilkinson in the final 5:25 of the half, the Bulldogs went on an 18-5 run heading into halftime. Vanderbilt led 42-35 at intermission.

Wilkinson kept things going early in the second half, burying a trio of 3-pointers to keep Georgia in striking distance. He ended the night with 28 points, leading all scorers.

“Same Jeremiah. You knew it was going in,” White said. “You know, he’s got an ability to get shots off in space, off the catch, off the bounce. And then if you over-pressure him, he’s got elite speed. He was able to make some creative finishes in the paint. He was really good offensively for us.”

Georgia utilized a 10-0 run, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Blue Cain, to tie the game at 62 with 9:29 remaining. But the Bulldogs never led in the game, ultimately dropping their fourth straight contest to the Commodores.

Kanon Catchings finished second on the team with 15 points, while Cain chipped in 10. Smurf Millender, who entered the game averaging 12.2 points per game, put just two points on the board in Nashville.

Georgia returns to action on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Texas at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.