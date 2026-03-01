Georgia rolls Oakland in Saturday double-header sweep

Georgia‘s dominance rolled on from Friday night as the Bulldogs won each of the games in the Saturday doubleheader, beating Oakland by a combined 28-0.

As you’ve come to expect from the Bulldogs offense, the home run ball was prevalent with Georgia hitting three in each game. Yet, even more impressive about the performance on Saturday was the plate discipline.

In 14 innings of play, Georgia drew 15 combined walks, with eight coming in the 11-0 win, and seven in the 17-0 beatdown. Combined with just six total strikeouts in two games, this brings the series total up to just nine through the first three games.

Tre Phelps, Daniel Jackson, and Brennan Hudson all hit home runs in the second game. Phelps now has a basehit in 25 consecutive games, thanks to his two-run shot in the first inning. However, Jackson’s home run was not like the others.

The junior catcher pulled off a rare inside-the-park home run on a ball he hit to the wall in left field. Jackson becomes the first Bulldog to record an inside-the-park home run since Dillon Carter did it in 2024.

Following a shutout start from Caden Aoki, Zach Brown got one of his own, going four innings, allowing just one hit and a walk with seven strikeouts. Jackson Stephens, Joe Nottingham, and Jackson Peavy all followed Brown, pitching an inning, helping to keep the shutout intact.

That one hit allowed by Brown was all the Bulldogs would surrender in the 11-0 win.

Game One

After going down to lead off the game in the first inning, Georgia’s offense exploded in the remaining five innings of play. Starting with the very next inning, Georgia netted seven runs on four hits and three walks.

After a one-run third, Georgia managed nine more runs in the final three innings, as they totaled 15 total hits, dismantling the Grizzlies in the 17-0 win.

It was the plate discipline that benefited Georgia most throughout the afternoon. They drew seven total walks, while striking out just two times.

Of the 16 Bulldogs who made an apperance at the plate, all but five managed at least a hit. Meanwhile, Ryan Wynn, Cole Koniarsky, Kolby Branch, and Jack Arcamone managed two hits.

While Georgia’s offense stayed busy scoring 17 runs, it was an uneventful day for Aoki. He allowed just four hits and a walk in six innings of work, while striking out six batters. Of his 84 total pitches thrown, 56 were strikes.