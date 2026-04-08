Georgia running back commit Noah Parker shuts down recruitment, reaffirms pledge to Bulldogs

Georgia running back commit Noah Parker has announced that he has shut down his recruitment.

The Macon County prospect in the Class of 2027 confirmed the news with UGASports on Wednesday.

After a spring of visits and careful evaluation, Parker said the culture, player development, and relationships at Georgia made his decision clear. Although he also visited Georgia Tech, his trip to Athens on Tuesday confirmed that Georgia was home.

“I had great spring practices, and I was still visiting, just seeing what schools were doing,” Parker told UGASports. “But what led to shutting it down was really the coaches. Coach (Josh) Crawford, Coach (Kirby) Smart, everybody in the system. They treat me like family and make me a priority. Nothing beats that.”

Parker’s recent visit to Georgia reinforced that feeling. Observing the Bulldogs’ current backfield, he could envision himself following in the footsteps of players like Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Jae Lamar.

“I just watched them practicing, and I knew I could be one of them one day,” the three-star prospect said. “I took visits when Jae was a recruit, so I knew I wanted to go in and have that type of impact—be that guy.”

The running back did explore other programs during the spring, including Georgia Tech and Auburn, but Parker said no other school could match what Georgia offered.

“Obviously, Georgia Tech and Auburn were pushing for me hard, but nothing can top Georgia,” Parker said. “It’s different. Can’t nothing change my mind about this place.”

With Parker closing his recruitment, the Bulldogs solidify another key piece of what he describes as a “special” class.

“We’re definitely pushing for that top spot,” Parker said. “Georgia’s got the best class committed right now. Nothing can beat that.”

Reflecting on his visit to practice, Parker was impressed by the current Bulldogs’ backs.

“Nate is so twitchy and fast, giving 100% through every drill. Chauncey is balanced, powerful, and has great vision. They’re going to tell the SEC this year,” Parker said, noting the high standards he hopes to meet once he joins the program.

Now that his recruitment is closed, Parker can focus on the next chapter in Athens and helping build the 2027 class.