Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Thomas enters transfer portal

The transfer portal officially opened following Georgia‘s 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, which means a quick turnaround for the coaching staff and players as they evaluate their options.

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Thomas will also be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Athens. A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Thomas played in just eight games, totaling six tackles, one for a loss, and a sack during his time in Athens.

Roderick Robinson Enters Portal

Now, as the portal fully kicks off, Georgia has its second entry, with redshirt sophomore running back Roderick Robinson set to enter, as first reported by ON3.com’s Hayes Fawcett.

Robinson, a former four-star recruit out of San Diego, California, spent three seasons in Athens, but never got going as he battled injuries. The 6-foot-1 and 235-pound running back played in 17 games over the course of his three seasons, totaling 221 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, while also recording 47 yards and a score as a receiver.

That lone receiving touchdown came this season as he gave Georgia an early 7-0 lead over Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Robinson now joins cornerback Daniel Harris as the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.