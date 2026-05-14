Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on two felony charges

Georgia safety Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested on Friday, May 8, on a pair of felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge.

The ECU transfer from Kingsland, Georgia, was traveling on I-95 near mile marker 44 when he was allegedly observed “traveling at a high rate of speed” per the police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM. The report states that Riddle, driving a red Dodge Durango, was “weaving in and out of traffic” at “around 95 miles per hour.”

Officers stopped Riddle at the 36-mile marker, where the officer stated Riddle was “extremely nervous, shaking,” as he spoke. After handing over his license and current registration, the officer picked up on the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

“Because of his nervous behavior, I asked him to step out of the vechile while we continue the traffic stop,” the officer stated in his report.

Per the report, Riddle stated he did not have marijuana inside his vehicle when asked by the officer, and gave consent for a search.

The report reads: “While I was re-searching the front driver’s side, Officer R. Dinkins pulled a large heat-sealed bag from one of the backpacks in the back seat. Inside the backpack was a large amount of multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC.”

Riddle was then placed under arrest with no incident. He was charged with:

purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana – Bond listed at $4,258 Sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance – Bond listed at $12,058 Speeding – Bond listed at $210

Riddle posted bond on all three charges.

When reached for comment, a Georgia spokesperson said of Riddle:

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”