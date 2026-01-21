Georgia sees unqiue comparison in fast-rising ATH Marquis Fennell

Georgia’s staff has drawn frequent comparisons between former wide receiver Zachariah Branch and Valdosta (GA) 2027 athlete Marquis Fennell, seeing many of the same traits in how each impacts the game.

Fennell is a dynamic offensive weapon in the same mold as Branch, with the speed to produce game-changing plays. While the Peach State junior fills multiple roles for the Wildcats at the high school level, the Bulldogs project him as a receiver and return specialist at the next level, similar to how they utilized Branch.

“They see me as like a Zachariah Branch in the slot,” Fennell told UGASports. “A guy that you get the ball to and he can make people miss and he can go. At Valdosta, I do start in the slot as a wide receiver, so that’s why”.

Branch caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns for Georgia in 2025. The Bulldogs used him in the slot, mainly throwing him bubble screens, and he would turn upfield and rack up yards after the catch.

Fennell watched Georgia closely this season and took note of how offensive coordinator Mike Bobo schemed up plays for Branch.

“They used him in a good way, because he broke the single-season program reception record last year,” Fennell said of Branch. “They gave him the ball in space and let him do what he does best, and I just loved that.”

The Bulldogs finally pull the trigger

Fennell enjoyed an impressive junior campaign at Valdosta in 2025, totaling 2,244 yards from scrimmage with 1,480 rushing yards and 764 receiving yards, while accounting for 33 touchdowns. Opposing teams had trouble stopping the 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete, as he made play after play for the Wildcats last season.

Fennell had been on Georgia’s radar for quite some time, and the staff decided to offer him.

A few weeks ago, wide receivers coach James Coley visited Valdosta and invited Fennell for a visit.

“I ended up going for a day in the life visit, and spent time with Sacovie White-Helton. It was fun,” Fennell said. “It was a great experience getting the see the environment of campus and the love that they show.”

At the end of the visit, Coley extended an offer to Fennell, who said the moment was “surreal.” The 2027 prospect felt a” family vibe” from the Bulldogs. He enjoyed actually being offered in person and not over the phone.

“It’s great because like once you get on campus, you love how everyone treats you, and then you start thinking, ‘Oh dang, I can really see myself going here,’ especially after picking up an offer,” Fennell said. “I know they try to get a Valdosta boy up there every once in a while, so I know they’re trying to make me the next one. But it’s just great coming from my home state school. I’ve been watching them for a long time.”

Seeing a familiar face

Valdosta, the Peach State’s winningest program, has long been good to Georgia, with the Bulldogs signing former Wildcats such as Buck Belue, Malcolm Mitchell, and current defensive back Todd Robinson.

Robinson and Fennell played together for one season at Valdosta. The two are still close friends.

During his most recent visit, Fennell got a chance to catch up with Robinson, who signed with Georgia in 2024.

“I got to see him, and he was joking around with us,” Fennell said. “We laughed, played around a bit, but the main thing he always says is if you want to work, this is the place for you — and if you don’t, then it’s not.”

What’s next?

Fennell currently has offers from Georgia, Florida A&M, Georgia Southern, Troy, Georgia State, Houston, East Carolina, Alabama A&M, Liberty, Connecticut, West Georgia, Coastal Carolina, and Syracuse. The South Georgia native is also garnering interest from Texas A&M, which he will visit this upcoming weekend.

The Bulldogs moved immediately toward the top of his list after they offered him. He plans to visit Athens this spring.

Fennell said Georgia will likely get an official visit as well.

“I’m definitely going to try and make it back up there in the summer,” Fennell said. “It’s just about getting back up there and feeling it out again.”