Georgia setting the pace for Peach State running back Jacez Walton

Georgia is one of the top schools for Class of 2028 running back Jacez Walton.

Walton thinks highly of the Bulldogs, who offered him after he attended a 7-on-7 camp in Athens last June.

Walton’s offer came directly from Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford. The Central (Carrollton) product has built a relationship with the position coach, which is an advantage for the Bulldogs.

“Yeah, my relationship with Coach Crawford has definitely developed a lot,” Walton told UGASports. “He’s a great coach, also a great person, and I can definitely see myself playing with him.”

Walton has noticed that Crawford is putting in the extra effort.

“He’s come to the school. He’s gotten to know me a little bit,” Walton added of Crawford. “He just seems like a great person to talk to. Like, he seems like a great role model to be with. And obviously, he has a great life going ahead of him, so we get it like that.”

Walton enjoyed recent game day visits

Last season, Walton saw Georgia host Marshall and Texas.

The 2028 prospect paid close attention to how the Bulldogs rotated running backs throughout the games. He also enjoyed watching their one-two punch of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens perform at a high level.

Walton feels like he compares more to Bowens because of his running style.

“I really like Chauncey and I like the way he runs,” Walton said. “He always gets the extra yards. It’s like, that’s hidden. He always strives for greatness. He really means a lot.”

What the future holds

Georgia’s running back room is currently full, and after next season, it will likely need to be reloaded. Frazier, Bowens, and Dwight Phillips are elligible the NFL, leaving Bo Walker and Jae Lamar carrying the torch.

The Bulldogs already have two running backs committed in the 2027 cycle — Kemon Spell and Noah Parker — with another potential addition in Andrew Beard. They could also likely add more via the transfer portal.

Walton is aware of all this, but isn’t scared of the competition.

“I’m definitely gonna show up and ball out,” the 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect said. “I feel like I’m a complete back. Even if other guys are complete backs, I just feel like I’m better, and that’s the type of mentality you have got to have. It’s called running back university for a reason, so why not go and compete?”

What’s next?

Walton hopes to make a return visit to Athens this spring for a practice. He will also be back this summer for a camp.

Others involved in his recruitment are Tennessee, Notre Dame, where his older brother just signed, and Clemson.

Walton hopes to continue building his relationships with each program.