Georgia STAR Joenel Aguero to enter Transfer Portal

Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero is entering the transfer portal.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR for two seasons but will now be looking elsewhere. He becomes the ninth Bulldog to enter the portal thus far, and the third defensive back, joining Daniel Harris and Jaden Harris.

Despite playing behind Tykee Smith at STAR as a true freshman, Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 before going on to replace him. In three seasons at Georgia, Aguero totaled 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Playing in a role that requires a player to excel versus the run and pass, Aguero mostly shone on early downs. Oftentimes, he’d be taken off the field on third down as Georgia opted for a defensive back more skilled in pass coverage.

In 2024, Malaki Starks was often the player who’d move down from his spot at safety to play in Aguero’s place. Then, Demello Jones became that option for Georgia this past season.

Now, after the emergence of freshman defensive back Rasean Dinkins, Aguero’s path to playing time wasn’t going to be as straightforward. When the former No. 3 safety went down with a wrist injury following the Georgia Tech game, it was Dinkins who emerged as a breakout player.

After the win over Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart even revealed a lofty comparison for Dinkins.

“He reminds me a little bit of Bullard,” Smart said. “He’s got a potential to be able to move to safety and play. He’s got a really good skill set.”

With Dinkins emerging as a potential option, and Georgia adding Khalil Barnes via the portal from Clemson, Georgia has options at STAR. On that same note, Aguero will surely have plenty of options elsewhere via the transfer portal.

