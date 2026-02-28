Georgia starts fast, finishes strong in win over South Carolina

Georgia needed more than just a fast start on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) came out of the gates fast, but stalled early in the second half. Georgia then rode a strong finishing kick to an 87-68 victory over South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

The win gives Georgia 20 victories for the third straight season, just the third time in program history the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat. This is Georgia’s 16th 20-win campaign all-time.

The Bulldogs wasted no time establishing control on Senior Day.

Over the first 8:11 of the game, the Bulldogs made nine of their first 11 shots from the field. That included a 6-of-8 start from the three-point line as Georgia built a 24-14 lead.

The Gamecocks closed to within six points with 1:21 remaining in the opening half. But the Bulldogs flipped the switch again, closing the period on a 9-2 run to take a 48-35 lead into the halftime locker room.

Georgia shot 61 percent overall in the first half and 59 percent on 3-pointers. Freshman forward Kareem Stagg chipped in 10 points in the opening 20 minutes, tying his career high.

Stagg finished the game with a career-high 11 points.

Georgia cooled off to start the second half, allowing the Gamecocks to close to within six points with 11:59 remaining. But then the Bulldogs pushed the pedal to the floor once again to put South Carolina away for good.

With the Bulldogs leading 60-54, Blue Cain and Jake Wilkins dropped in layups. Wilkins then came up with a steal and a windmill dunk to put the Bulldogs up 66-54.

Justin Bailey then added the next four points, capping off a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 16. South Carolina never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way, as Georgia cruised home to the 19-point victory.

Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Four other Bulldogs scored in double figures, including Somto Cyril (12), Stagg (11), Bailey (10), and Smurf Millender (10).

Georgia returns to action Tuesday night when the Bulldogs host Alabama in Stegeman Coliseum.