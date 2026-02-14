Georgia starts strong, finishes poorly in Oklahoma loss

Georgia started strong on the road versus Oklahoma. The Bulldogs sustained a lead, even as a popcorn machine caught on fire midway through the first half. But they couldn’t keep it going, as Oklahoma outscored Georgia 53-35 in the second half. Georgia fell 94-78.

Bulldogs head coach Mike White said he was looking for players who’d play with energy following Wednesday’s loss to Florida. It seemed his plan was working early Saturday as he inserted Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg into his starting lineup, helping Georgia to its best first-half field goal percentage (71%) in eight seasons.

“He was really good. I thought he really settled us in offensively at the beginning of the game,” White said of Stagg. “[He] made some some confidence play some swagger plays for a freshman on the road in his first start in the SEC, did some really good things.”

After slow starts defined each of Georgia’s last three games, the Dawgs came out firing in Norman. The Bulldogs’ offense started a perfect nine-for-nine from the field, with everything, including three-pointers, dropping. Yet, that didn’t materialize into a big lead.

An early three-point barrage from Oklahoma kept Georgia’s biggest lead to just six points in the first half, as the Sooners started 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Georgia jumped out to a 7-1 lead in just under three minutes. Oklahoma rallied back with three made threes in its four attempts to close the gap. That would be the trend for the remainder of the first 20 minutes of play, as even after stretches of no scoring, the three-ball kept Oklahoma in striking distance.

Then came the second half. After making three-pointers from Stagg and Millender, Georgia had the momentum flipped on its head as Oklahoma went on an 18-0 run. The Sooners caught fire while the Bulldogs went cold, missing nine straight field goals before a Blue Cain put-back dunk ended the scoring drought.

A third made three-pointer from Stagg briefly cut the deficit to single digits, before two straight makes from beyond the arc for the Sooners got its lead back to double digits. It felt very much like Wednesday’s loss; every time Georgia cut into the deficit, Oklahoma had an answer.

“Never got into a rhythm defensively. The entire game,” White said of his team’s defense in the second half. “Did a very poor job defending the three in our guys defense, and in Oklahoma’s credit, they’re incredibly difficult to defend with sometimes four elite shooters on the court, with a with a rim roller, and sometimes five high level shooters when they play a certain lineup.”

Without its leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Georgia found offense from just about everybody. Nine of Georgia’s 10 players who recorded minutes knocked down at least one field goal.

While Wilkinson traveled with the team to Norman, White still doesn’t have a timeline for when his leading scorer could return.

“I have no idea. The thought hadn’t crossed my mind today,” White said of when Wilkinson could return. “I was just locked in on Oklahoma. … Obviously, he would make a difference whenever he’s on the court for us, but we didn’t defend at a high enough level today, to give ourselves a chance.”

For the second straight game, Cain stepped up offensively. The junior guard led the team in scoring with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He was followed by Millender (14 points) and Stagg (10 points).

With Kanon Catchings getting into foul trouble early, with three in the first half and a fourth just under 10 minutes into the second half, the Bulldogs had another starter sitting on the bench in crucial stretches.

A season-high 14-makes from beyond the arc for Oklahoma proved too much for Georgia to overcome as they fell to 5-7 in SEC play and 17-8 overall.

Georgia returns to action when the Bulldogs travel to Kentucky on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.