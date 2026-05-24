Georgia sweeps SEC Championships in dominant fashion

HOOVER, Ala. – It was delayed but never denied as Georgia captured its first SEC tournament championship in program history, run-ruling Arkansas 11-1.

It caps a historic season for Georgia as they become the first team to sweep the regular season and tournament championship since Tennessee did in 2021. And the Bulldogs did it dominantly on Sunday, making quick work of an Arkansas team that took one game in the three-game series earlier in the season.

The beatdown was on from the very beginning, as starting pitcher Paul Farley produced a scoreless top-half, before Georgia’s bats got five runs on the board in four hits.

Daniel Jackson reached on a walk, following a Tre Phelps flyout, before a pair of RBI doubles from Rylan Lujo and Brennan Hudson put Georgia up 3-0. Kenny Ishikawa would have kept the RBI double streak going if it wasn’t for a fielding error that saw him reach second base, scoring Hudson for Georgia.

That was before Jack Arcamone hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat in Hoover.

After a one-hit top-half from Farley, Georgia added one more in the second inning, with Daniel Jackson netting an RBI scoring Phelps. Phelps would come up again with an RBI single in the third inning, before Ryan Black scored on a scoring error.

Arcamone added two more to the board to secure the run-rule with a two RBI single into right field.

Farley pitched through four innings, recording six strikeouts while allowing six hits, before he handed the ball off to the bullpen.

Zach Brown, Caleb Jameson, and Jordan Stephens saw action from there, each pitching an inning. Jameson was the only pitcher to give up a run, as a solo shot in the sixth inning from Maika Niu put the Razorbacks on the board.