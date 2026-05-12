Georgia to play Florida State in 2028 at a neutral site

Georgia and Florida State will be playing after all. It just won’t be on campus. Instead, seven cities are vying for the chance to host the game in 2028, according to a report from ON3’s Brett McMurphy.

Per McMurphy, the seven cities that could host the rematch of the 2023 Orange Bowl are Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando & Tampa.

This comes after the announcement of the cancellation of the previously scheduled home-and-home series that the two schools had set for 2027 and 2028. At the time of the announcement, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks did say that the schools would be replacing the series with a neutral-site matchup.

“Georgia and Florida State have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028, with the focus shifting to a future neutral site contest between the two programs,” Brooks said in the statement.

More Neutral Site Games

As college football continues to change, with both the SEC and ACC moving to a nine-game conference schedule, the decision to outright cancel this series was no surprise. The future format of the College Football Playoff is still up in the air, as the SEC and Big Ten must agree on whether to expand from 12 teams to a possible 16- or 24-team field.

As the college football world braces for the impact of this seemingly inevitable expansion of the field, schools, particularly in the SEC, have been changing their non-conference scheduling. The cancellation of the Florida State series was just the latest change for Georgia, which had previously canceled series with Louisville and North Carolina State.

For Georgia, the upcoming game against FSU will be the sixth non-conference regular-season game held at a neutral site during the Kirby Smart era.

Over the years, Georgia has played the likes of North Carolina, Clemson, Oregon, and Georgia Tech away from its campus. And despite not having the guaranteed homefield advantage of a potential Sanford Stadium home game, Georgia is undefeated in those regular-season games thus far.

Non-conference regular-season neutral-site games under Smart