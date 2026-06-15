Georgia War Room: Bulldog recruiting starting to heat up

Welcome back to another edition of the UGASports Georgia recruiting War Room!

Georgia recruiting is beginning to heat up a bit as the calendar churns toward July. The Bulldogs picked up a huge commitment from Rivals300 offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson on Saturday and appear to be on the verge of adding more talent to the 2027 class.

Let’s get to it.

Anatomy of a flip

It would be hard to find a recruitment that has generated more angst and consternation across multiple fanbases over the span of two weeks than Kennedee Jackson’s.

For those who are just now tuning in to our program, let’s refresh.

May 24: Jackson sets a commitment date of June 10, ahead of his expected official visit to Georgia. It is later reported he will visit Athens June 5-7.

May 29-31: Jackson officially visits Florida as the Gators push hard for his commitment.

June 1: In the wake of the official visit, UGASports and others report that Jackson is still expected to take his Georgia official visit.

June 2: Jackson commits to Florida. At the time, it’s assumed that the decision means the Georgia visit is off. UGASports later reports that Florida struck a deal with Jackson that would have given him a bonus if he doesn’t visit any other schools.

June 5-7: Jackson visits Georgia after all. The Bulldogs seize momentum coming out of the weekend visit.

June 13: Jackson flips from Florida to Georgia.

So, that’s quite a ride to go on over two or three weeks. Now that we’ve all discarded our vomit bags, let’s look at what it all means.

First, credit to Phil Rauscher and Kirby Smart for getting this done. There was a lot of teeth-gnashing and so on when Jackson committed, and rightfully so. But the Bulldogs had the established relationship in place to stay in the race, worked hard to get the visit to happen, and got it done.

Did Jackson want to be at Georgia the whole time and used Florida for NIL leverage? Maybe so, I don’t know. It certainly says something about how he felt about Georgia that he got on campus three days after committing. You can be assured the Bulldogs got the financials in order to complete the flip.

Jackson’s commitment now gives Georgia a pair of solid tackle cornerstones in him and DJ Dotson in this 2027 class, three if you count Kelsey Adams who could play inside or outside.

Speaking of the offensive line

Today’s War Room features a guest appearance from Harrison Reno, who contributed the following section on the offensive line:

Say what you will about Georgia‘s recruiting class as a whole right now, but the offensive line is already shaping up nicely. The Bulldogs added high-profile four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson to the class on Saturday, flipping him from rival Florida just a week after his official visit to Athens.

While Jackson’s flip now brings the Bulldogs up to five offensive linemen committed, the moving and shaking likely isn’t done.

KELSEY ADAMS

One of the two blue-chip linemen committed thus far hasn’t stopped considering other schools despite pledging to Georgia back in September. In recent weeks, Adams has taken his official visits to Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, and North Carolina in addition to Georgia. That doesn’t include trips to Auburn and Ohio State that are yet to come.

Despite Georgia currently holding his commitment, LSU is viewed as the favorite to land him with a 77.6% in the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Who We’re Watching

While Adams looks to be trending away from the class, Miller Westerfield and Joshua Sam-Epelle are two targets who could be filling his eventual void.

Both Georgia natives took official visits to Athens and are among the highest-ranked prospects remaining on the Bulldogs’ board up front.

Sam-Epelle, the Douglas County product, was once viewed as a heavy Georgia lean. Things have changed since then as he seems to have dropped down the board. However, Sam-Epelle could be a compelling high-upside choice for another take at tackle. Georgia Tech received a prediction to land Sam-Epelle on Sunday. If that comes to pass, maybe we see Georgia circle back around later this fall if Sam-Epelle starts putting things together on the field.

While Roswell’s Westerfield just took his official visit this weekend, he had good things to say about offensive line coach Phil Rauscher when speaking to UGASports this spring.

“I really like him,” Westerfield said of Rauscher. “He’s got a nice, aggressive approach to things. We sat through the meetings, their position meetings and their skull meetings, and you can see he really commands the best of these players.”

UGASports believes the Bulldogs are in a strong position for Westerfield, who will take his final official visit to LSU this coming weekend.

The latest on the receiver class

Georgia’s 2027 receiver class, which currently consists of only Taurean Rawlins, could be coming together quite nicely.

First, there’s Jamir Dean. The vibes were in Penn State’s favor after he officially visited there June 5-7, following his Georgia official visit.

However, the Bulldogs haven’t let off the gas. UGASports caught wind of an under-the-radar trip back to Athens earlier this week. Sources say Kirby Smart has also taken much more of a hands-on approach in this recruitment, a fact which has the Bulldogs in a great position to pull off the flip.

That would leave Georgia with two receivers committed, with likely one more spot available. There’s a clear top target remaining on the board.

Majay Thompson is set to announce his commitment on June 19. The Bulldogs have zeroed in on him as a priority target for a couple of months now.

For a while, Alabama has been viewed as the top competitor. UGASports is now hearing that the Bulldogs view Wake Forest’s significant NIL package as a larger threat. With a decision set to come on Friday, we will be monitoring this recruitment throughout the week. It is this writer’s humble opinion that even if Georgia’s offer doesn’t top Wake Forest’s, it will be close enough for Thompson to choose the Bulldogs in the end. But we’ll see.

Also, Georgia is still keeping Amare Patterson warm. I don’t think he’s quite as big of a target as Dean or Thompson, but he is still on the board. For what it’s worth, he’s set to commit on June 20, one day after Thompson. I feel like Georgia has a great shot at landing him if (and right now, it’s a big if) he’s given the green light.

Under-the-radar on the defensive front

I like Georgia’s position for Marcellus Young Casario coming out of the weekend. This is a guy who has been flying under the radar, at least for us, but Georgia has had its eye on him for a while.

Back in the spring, Young Casario told me Georgia was his leader. I didn’t really know what to make of that at the time in terms of whether he was even a take or not. But the sense now is that the Bulldogs want this Canadian native as a defensive end in this class with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame.

Kadin Fife is another guy I feel like we haven’t talked about a lot, which is strange considering he’s an in-state prospect who is committed to an SEC rival in Tennessee but has visited Georgia a ton since that pledge.

Fife is fairly quiet in the recruiting game, and that could be part of it. He’s a 3-technique, which is something Georgia doesn’t have in this class and won’t even if Young Casario jumps on board. This would be a great addition, and I think the Bulldogs are very much a team to watch. For whatever it’s worth, Fife told Steve Wiltfong that he will have a decision to make “in the next couple of weeks.”

Georgia makes a move

Coming into this weekend, I didn’t think Georgia had too much of a chance with Ohio linebacker Brayton Feister.

That has now changed.

Feister still has an Oregon official visit to go this weekend, and that will be a major hurdle to clear. But just look at what he said when I asked him last night where Georgia now stood in his recruitment.

“Georgia is a very high priority for me. I’ll just put it like that without giving anything away,” Feister said. “I fell in love with the place. It felt like a second home to me.”

Jalon Walker was in town, helping sell Georgia’s plan and development at linebacker. The current players – Chris Cole, Justin Williams, and freshman Nick Abrams – did an excellent job of hosting as well.

The interest isn’t just one-sided. Sources have indicated to UGASports that Feister has climbed his way up Georgia’s linebacker board in recent weeks, rising toward the same level as players like Jalaythan Mayfield (who we still believe is an Indiana lean despite some Georgia social media posts yesterday).

Again, Oregon has seemed to have a foothold here, and the Ducks still have their official visit coming up. But this is one we’ll be paying close attention to for the next few weeks as we head toward a commitment.

Defensive back picture becoming clearer – sort of

As the defensive back board continues to play out, it feels like there’s a lot more clarity at safety than corner.

At safety, Georgia feels good about its position with Adryan Cole coming out of his official visit. He’s long been a top target, with Georgia at the top of his list. His commitment date is July 18, his mother’s birthday, so he could decide to wait until then. Then again, as we so often see, he could decide to pop sooner and get it over with. We have heard that Georgia is not concerned about him possibly making it to his Ole Miss visit this coming weekend.

Seth Williams is another top target. Chad Simmons reported earlier this week that Clemson might have a slight edge, but I truly think this is one Georgia can still win. His commitment date is July 3. If Georgia misses there, Rashaad Silver (who earned a camp offer and just took an official visit himself) could see himself jump into the spotlight as the top remaining safety target.

At corner, meanwhile, things aren’t quite so rosy. Chance Gilbert committed to Auburn this week. Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is trending toward Clemson, although his commitment date is still a couple of weeks away.

The Bulldogs hosted a relatively large group of defensive backs on official visits over the weekend as it looks to re-shape the corner board.

The one everyone is intrigued by is Tae Walden. UGASports is told that Georgia is legitimately selling the Rivals100 athlete on being a two-way player in Athens. Ole Miss is among the schools doing the same.

I’ll be honest, I’m skeptical of Georgia’s chances of having that pitch hit home. That’s just not something I see Smart diving fully into for a kid. The presentation Georgia showed featured pictures of Champ Bailey and Brandon Boykin – not exactly two recent examples. The Bulldogs believe they at least have a fighting shot. We’ll see how the race develops in the coming weeks.

So for now, I’ll sell Georgia’s chances of landing Walden. We’ll see if we hear anything different in the coming weeks. Chad Simmons reported recently that Auburn had momentum with LSU and Oregon (who will host Walden this weekend) as teams to watch.

Of the group that visited this weekend, I believe Georgia has the best chance at landing IMG Academy corner Censere Gaylord. He’s been sort of lurking in the background of the corner board for a while, but he has a strong relationship with the staff in Athens. We all know that Georgia has developed a solid pipeline to IMG Academy in recent years as well.

There is some confidence on the Georgia side with Gaylord coming out of this visit. Washington and Georgia Tech are the other top contenders.

I’m also curious to see how much Georgia pushes for T’ari Miller and if this visit generated any traction. He’s a new guy on the radar, but 6-foot-4 corner frames don’t grow on trees. Miller has a June 30 commitment date set with Missouri, Auburn, and LSU as the other finalists.

There’s one more big visit on the horizon, as Hayden Stepp is scheduled to visit Georgia next weekend. The Bulldogs are looking up at other contenders such as Alabama, but they will at least get a chance to swing big.

Recruiters of the year

We close this edition of the War Room by highlighting two Bulldog commits who have emerged as top recruiters.

Running back Kemon Spell has been a vocal recruiter for Georgia since joining the class. He has now been joined by quarterback Colton Nussmeier and tight end Jaxon Dollar as top recruiters.

Nussmeier was very active on social media throughout the weekend recruiting some of his fellow official visitors. Dollar, although not in Athens, has also been vocal. He replied to Kennedee Jackson’s commitment post with, “Sometimes that clarity comes at just the right time.”

Those three will continue to serve as assets for the Bulldogs as they try to climb the recruiting rankings over the next few months.

