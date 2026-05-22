Georgia weighing more neutral sites games following Florida State decision

Georgia weighing more neutral sites games following Florida State decisionby: Harrison Reno13 minutes agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppDec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY SportsThe decision to move the Florida State home-and-home series to a one-off neutral site may just be the beginning for Georgia.