Skip to main content
Georgia
Join Now

Georgia weighing more neutral sites games following Florida State decision

IMG_1617by: Harrison Reno13 minutes agoHarrisonReno
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to move the Florida State home-and-home series to a one-off neutral site may just be the beginning for Georgia.

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
UGASports
+
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Bulldogs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.