Georgia women's track claims outdoor national championship

The Georgia women’s track program is back on the mountaintop.

The Bulldogs claimed the 2026 outdoor national championship on Saturday night, the second consecutive outdoor title for the program. Georgia also won the indoor national championship back in March.

The Bulldogs totaled 50 points in their title-winning performance. The second-place team, Florida, finished with 41.

Adaejah Hodge and Dejanea Oakley (48.79) contributed 10 points each with first-place finishes in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash, respectively. Hodge added eight more points with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

The 4×400 relay team of Vimbayi Maisvorewa, Michelle Smith, Tianna Springer, and Oakley finished second for eight more points.

Hodge’s time of 21.68 seconds in the 200-meter dash set a new collegiate record. She also set a new collegiate record in the 100-meter dash earlier in the week, clocking a time of 10.63 seconds.

Oakley, meanwhile, established a new NCAA record in the 400-meter dash with her 48.79-second time.