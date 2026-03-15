Georgia women's track and field wins the Indoor National Championship

Georgia women’s track and field captured another national championship, leaving Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the second indoor national championship in program history.

Georgia finished with 53 points, ahead of Oregon (44) and Illinois (42). The 4×400-meter relay team finished with silver medals, sealing it. The relay team posted a 3:24.48, only bested by Arkansas at 3:23.63.

This comes just after the women’s program brought home the first outdoor national championship in program history last June.

Another Championship

In her fifth season as the Director of Track & Field in Athens, Caryl Smith-Gilbert has added two more national titles to her resume. She was hired to lead UGA, already boasting two national championships, which she won at USC. Now she has netted three outdoor national championships – one at Georgia – and her first indoor title.

Georgia last captured the indoor championship in 2018 by the women’s team, followed that summer by the men’s team capturing the outdoor championship.

With the latest championship from the women’s track team, Georgia is up to 54 national championships across all sports.