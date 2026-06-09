Georgia's CWS trip the final chapter of what's been a special ride

On Wednesday, the Georgia baseball team will hop on a plane for the approximately 2.5-hour flight to Omaha, Nebraska, home of the College World Series.

The Bulldogs’ journey to get there has been much longer.

It started back in the fall. That’s when a group of players – many strangers meeting each other for the first time – gathered for their first practice under Wes Johnson.

In the months to follow, players slowly began to jell. An opening SEC series win against Tennessee was followed by another, then another, and another. Finally, an SEC championship, which Georgia followed up by claiming the league tournament in Hoover.

However, the drama that followed, few could have imagined.

The Bulldogs followed up their victory in the Athens Regional by besting Mississippi State in the Super Regionals by claiming two of the most incredible games at Foley Field in recent memory. The reward – a trip to college baseball’s Taj Mahal – the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

During Tuesday’s final media session, I asked Johnson if there was just a small part of him that felt any self-gratification for leading the team this far.

“Man, I have a hard time with that,” Johnson said. “I tell people all the time, winning is probably the most unloyal thing there is in this world. The minute you take your foot off the gas and start thinking … I have this fear that somebody’s going to try to lap me and I can’t let that happen.”

Georgia baseball fans needn’t worry about that.

Not only are Johnson and his staff meticulously preparing for Texas Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN), but they’re doing so with an eye to 2027.

“I drink a lot of Spark and Red Bull,” said Johnson, who along with staff is already hard at work trying to cover the gaps that will need filling for next year’s team.

“I think I did seven Zooms yesterday with recruits and then was on the phone the rest of the time. Then there’s breaking down Texas; there hasn’t been any sitting back, taking it in,” Johnson said. “That will hopefully happen maybe July 4th weekend when there’s a recruiting shutdown. Maybe I’ll go somewhere to sneak away, and then I’ll really be able to rest. But right now, you better have your foot on the gas pedal.”

For players like Kolby Branch, one of four Bulldogs who have been with Johnson all three years in Athens, waking up Monday morning brought feelings of satisfaction and relief.

“I know, yesterday I was walking with my dad on the field. And he was just talking and telling me how proud he was and how happy he was that everything went down the way it did,” Branch said. “And what a journey it’s been. I was so emotionally drained. The whole two days of crazy games and everything combined, I was just emotionally exhausted. So, waking up this morning … that was a good feeling knowing we’re going to Omaha.”

Ah, Omaha.

Few places go all out for a sporting event like this city in Eastern Nebraska, nestled alongside the Missouri River. Yes, one can find some very good steaks here.

It’s a place where baseball dreams come true, legends are made, and champions are crowned.

Johnson knows it well.

In 2018, he was the pitching coach of an Arkansas squad that finished as the runner-up to Oregon State. In 2023, Johnson was the pitching coach at LSU when Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and Tommy White led the Tigers to the national crown.

Over the next week plus for Georgia, names like Branch, Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, Rylan Lujo, et al, will try to help bring the title back to Athens for the first time since 1990.

“My message to them was really simple. We’ll enjoy some things. But just like when we’re on the road, I said, ‘Guys, this isn’t a vacation; this is a business trip,” Johnson said. “There’s going to be cool Ferris wheels and really neat, cool t-shirt shops and all kinds of people. It’s going to be a little bigger stadium. We’re going to enjoy that.'”

However, there’s work to do. Johnson doesn’t want his players to feel any remorse once they make the return trip to Athens.

“I don’t want people in that room, those players … I told them, ‘I don’t want you sitting on the couch 20 years from now, looking at your kids and telling them, ‘Yeah, we were in Omaha. Man, if we could stay focused, we might have made a run at this,'” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to lose, win, or whatever. But we’re going to go in there and be focused. I don’t want these young men living with regret 20 years from now.”