Georgia's first three kickoff times revealed by SEC

Georgia now knows when its first three games of the 2026 season will kick off.

The SEC announced the kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the 2026 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia’s season opener against Tennessee State on September 5 will begin at 3 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

This will be the first-ever matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

The following week, Georgia will host Western Kentucky in a 12:45 p.m. kickoff at Sanford Stadium. The second matchup with the Hilltoppers in school history will be televised on the SEC Network.

Georgia will then begin SEC play on September 19 with a road trip to Arkansas. The game will be televised on ABC and will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

That contest will mark Ryan Silverfield’s first conference game as the head coach at Arkansas.

The Bulldogs own a 12-4 advantage in the all-time series against the Razorbacks. Georgia won the last meeting 37-0 in Athens back in 2021.

All-time, Georgia is 5-0 in games played in Fayetteville.