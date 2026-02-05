Kirby Smart touts Georgia's transfer portal success

Despite Georgia taking the SEC’s smallest transfer group with just eight new additions, the Bulldogs class is earning praise. In the eyes of head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia’s success in the transfer portal goes beyond just what they bring in.

It also extends to what is retained.

“We were able to keep a lot of players we wanted to keep here. We’ve got the best retention rate in the playoff of the playoff teams,” Smart said during a recent interview with UGAAA. “We’ve got the best retention rate in the SEC, so our guys want to be here and we have to learn to want to be here.”

Retention

Georgia finished tied with Texas A&M for the fewest players leaving the roster via the portal. The Bulldogs lost just 14 players this offseason, with starting STAR Joenel Aguero and freshmen cornerback Dominick Kelly being the biggest losses.

However, Georgia was able to retain the rest of its roster, which included its core of key players heading into next season. Instead of thinking the grass is greener elsewhere, the Bulldogs successfully re-signed their roster, like star running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

Additions

With its own roster secured, Georgia then added key elements. Instead of the transfer portal being the foundation of Georgia’s roster, it is used to supplement what was already in place.

Smart spoke about two additions in particular, one being Auburn edge rusher Amaris Williams.

“We’ve got Amaris Williams, a kid coming from Auburn who’s a really violent rusher, twitchy. We had problems blocking,” Smart said. “We’re excited as hell about what he can do because one of the things we got to improve is pass rush.”

Georgia’s pass rush was a sore subject throughout the season. After losing the likes of Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Chaz Chambliss to the NFL last season, the Bulldogs were without a proven pass-rusher.

The lack plagued Georgia’s defense at times, especially early in the season. Even with the returns of Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson, it makes sense that Georgia added an off-the-edge player.

The other addition was Isiah Canion, the Georgia Tech transfer, whom Smart admitted Georgia missed out on out of high school.

“He went to a rival school and he got better. He got developed,” Smart said. “We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player.”

“We don’t go after necessarily the flashiest, biggest guy. We go after the guy that fits — the guy that is a fit for us.”