Hakeem Weems commits to Georgia

Hakeem Weems is coming back to Georgia.

The 2026 forward, originally from Marietta, committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Weems last played for the IMG Academy post-graduate program after spending his senior season at Montverde Academy.

Weems is listed at 6-foot-10 and 175 pounds. Cincinnati and South Florida were among his other contenders.

“4-Star PF Hakeem Weems is a physical presence with good length and athletic pop,” Rivals basketball analyst Jamie Shaw wrote about Weems last summer. “He has touch and productive flashes. Next step for Weems is finding consistency when it comes to decisions and affecting the game. He has all of the requisite tools with a game that is coming along with high upside.”

Weems is Georgia’s third freshman in the 2026 class, joining Donovan Williams Jr. and David Ugonna Ike. The Bulldogs have also secured transfer commitments from Kemauri Millender, Freddie Dilione, Andrew Osasuyi, James Scott, and Brady Dunlap.





