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G-Day Photo Gallery

Profile picby: Radi Nabulsi1 hour agoRadiNabulsi

Here are the G-Day images as the Red Team, led by the first team offense, got the better of the Black Team, which had the first-team defense.

Demello Jones
Jordan Hall
Raylen Wilson
Zion Branch
Bo Walker
Best Dawg in America
Here come the Dawgs
Read team run out
Lawson Luckie
Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens
Landon Roldan
Gunner Stockton
Frazier limped off after one play
Juan Gaston started at right tackle
Dwight Phillips had a big day
Terrell Foster off the edge
Landon Roldan
Xavier McCloud faces Earnest Greene
Gunner Stockton
Craig Dandridge Jr
Chauncey Bowens
Dontrell Glover
Kirby Smart
Talyn Taylor
Bo Walker
Bowens
Ethan Barbour