G-Day Photo Gallery

Here are the G-Day images as the Red Team, led by the first team offense, got the better of the Black Team, which had the first-team defense.

Demello Jones Jordan Hall Raylen Wilson Zion Branch Bo Walker Best Dawg in America Here come the Dawgs Read team run out Lawson Luckie Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens Landon Roldan Gunner Stockton Frazier limped off after one play Juan Gaston started at right tackle Dwight Phillips had a big day Terrell Foster off the edge Landon Roldan Xavier McCloud faces Earnest Greene Gunner Stockton Craig Dandridge Jr Chauncey Bowens Dontrell Glover Kirby Smart Talyn Taylor Bo Walker Bowens