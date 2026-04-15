Intriguing quarterback prospect Johnathan Hurley gets first look at Georgia

Jones County (Ga.) 2027 quarterback Johnathan Hurley recently took an up-close look at Georgia.

Hurley, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound signal caller, considers the Bulldogs one of the premier programs in the country. The trip to Athens offered a firsthand glimpse into the intensity and expectations set forth by Kirby Smart.

“The facilities are one of, if not the best, I’ve seen,” Hurley told UGASports after the visit. “The way the coaching staff coaches is hard, from Coach Smart to Coach [Mike] Bobo, so you immediately know this is not for everyone.”

That demanding approach showed up clearly during practice, where Hurley noted the pace and organization stood out right away.

“I did love the tempo and structure of the practice. Everything was fast,” he said. “I enjoyed the practice.”

Meeting the staff

While in Athens, Hurley spent time with several members of Georgia’s staff, including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, quarterbacks coach Chris Streeter, and tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Their conversations centered on his development at Jones County and how his game could translate to the college level.

“They all talked about me at Jones County, how I liked the practice, and that I would get used to it at the college level,” Hurley said.

Hartley is also from Jones County, and Hurley just moved to Gray from Macon, so they bonded over that.

Among the group, Bobo stood out most to the young quarterback. A former Georgia player and now the program’s offensive coordinator, Bobo’s familiarity and coaching style made an impression.

“He is a Georgia guy. He played there, and he’s the OC,” Hurley said. “But make no mistake, he coaches you. I witnessed that today during the visit.”

Thoughts on Smart

Hurley also has a clear understanding of what it would mean to play for Smart, whose reputation for accountability and high standards is well known.

“I know that he doesn’t play around when it comes to his program,” Hurley said. “If you are continuously messing up, he will address it out loud. I don’t have an issue with that. I could see myself playing for him. He wants to win, and so do I, so you have to be willing to sacrifice.”

From a schematic standpoint, Hurley believes his skill set could mesh well with Georgia’s offensive identity. The Bulldogs have built their attack around a physical running game, complemented by play-action passing and explosive shot plays — a system Hurley feels comfortable operating.

“Coming there as a QB, you know Georgia is going to establish the run, then hit you with play action, screens and shot plays,” Hurley said. “I think I fit well in that system.”

Where does Georgia stand?

The visit marked Hurley’s first true recruiting trip to Georgia, though he had previously been to campus as a child. This time, however, the experience carried much more weight as his recruitment began to take shape.

“Only as a kid, my parents took me to see the stadium and the campus. I got to ring the bell,” he said.

Now firmly on his radar, Georgia is expected to remain a factor moving forward.

“Georgia is on the radar,” Hurley said. “This was my first trip here, and it won’t be my last.”

Hurley is still in the early stages of sorting through his options and is not yet ready to rank schools just quite yet. However, he noted a growing list of programs he’s building relationships with, including Duke, Mercer, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, Alabama, Arizona State, West Florida, Maryland, and Virginia Tech.

As for what’s next, Hurley plans to stay busy this offseason, continuing to build momentum both on and off the field.

“I plan to take a couple more visits, prepare for spring football, and plan for what camps I’m attending during the summer,” he said. “And just keep training on the weekends.”