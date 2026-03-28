Isaiah Reeves talks Georgia visit, why Bulldogs stand out early

Mountain View (Ga.) 2028 defensive back Isaiah Reeves continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Reeves’ latest visit to Georgia last week gave him an even deeper look into one of the nation’s top programs.

He came away impressed with what he saw in Athens, particularly the work ethic inside the program.

“Seeing the school and how hard the players worked really showed me the full picture,” Reeves said.

Building connections with the coaching staff

While on campus, Reeves spent most of his time with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and assistant coach Andrew Thacker, getting a feel for their coaching styles and personalities.

“I was with Coach Trob and Coach Thacker the most,” Reeves said. “They’re cool, joke around, but also still bring a lot of intensity.”

That balance stood out, especially when it came to Robinson’s approach.

“Coach Trob’s energy is different,” Reeves said. “He coaches hard, but still somebody you know means you well.”

Of course, the presence of head coach Kirby Smart continues to set the tone for the entire program.

“Kirby and Georgia are on another level,” Reeves said. “The school would really push me to be the best player I can be.”

From a scheme standpoint, Reeves believes the transition to Georgia’s defense would be a natural one.

“Georgia’s system looked familiar,” he said. “My high school runs a lot of the same defense and calls it the same stuff, so I believe I’d fit in smoothly.”

Recruiting status, next steps in process

While Reeves has not yet received an offer from the Bulldogs, Georgia has clearly made a strong impression.

“I don’t have an offer from Georgia, but it does definitely stand out,” he said.

At this stage in his recruitment, Mississippi State currently leads the way, with several other Power Five programs firmly in the mix.

“Mississippi State is leading the pack right now for sure,” Reeves said. “Schools like Virginia Tech Hokies football and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football aren’t too far behind.”

Reeves is no stranger to Athens, as this marked his third visit to Georgia, allowing him to continue building familiarity with the program.

Looking ahead, he has a busy stretch of visits planned as he continues to evaluate his options.

“I’ve been to Georgia three times already,” Reeves said. “I’ve got more visits lined up with Georgia Tech, South Carolina Gamecocks football, Virginia Tech, and Mississippi State.”

As his recruitment continues to take shape, Reeves is focused on finding the right fit — and Georgia has firmly positioned itself as a program to watch moving forward.