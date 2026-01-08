Tech's Isiah Canion commits to Georgia

Isiah Canion is heading to the other side of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

The former Georgia Tech receiver has committed to Georgia out of the transfer portal. A native of Warner Robins, Canion will have two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Canion will slot in at the X receiver position in Georgia’s offense, which has recently been filled by players such as Colbie Young and Noah Thomas.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Canion played in 10 games as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 2024. In a backup role, he recorded six catches for 83 yards.

Canion moved into a starting role for the Yellow Jackets in 2025, starting all 12 games he appeared in. He hauled in 33 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns. That included a four-catch, 54-yard performance against Georgia in November.

“I’ve said that and thought he can be an elite player, and he’s getting better each and every day,” Georgia Tech receivers coach Trent McKnight said of Canion in August. “We knew it was going to take some development with him, but I think last week he had a really good week and then finished it with a good scrimmage. I think he’s put two days back-to-back together, and that’s what we’re on him about is being dominant every play every day. That’s what he continues to improve is the mental part of it where he’s focused on each and every rep of being an elite player. But he’s fun to coach, excited to have him here and excited to see what he does because each and every day he’s got a chance to improve because his ceiling is very high and we’re just scratching the surface right now. Can’t wait to see the receiver he turns into.”

Georgia is set to lose Young, Thomas, and Dillon Bell from the 2025 receiving corps. Zachariah Branch is weighing a potential declaration to the NFL. With the pass-catching group in flux, Canion’s addition is both a literal and figurative big addition to the receiver room in Athens.