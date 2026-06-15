Jamir Dean flips to Georgia

Jamir Dean is staying closer to home.

The four-star receiver from Alcoa, Tennessee, has flipped to Georgia from Penn State.

Dean recently received his offer from the Bulldogs on May 6. But receivers coach James Coley made a fast impression on Dean on the way to ultimately securing the flip.

“I like him a lot,” Dean recently told Rivals. “He keeps it blunt. He tells me the truth. Coach Coley tells me the things I want to hear and the things I don’t want to hear. That is one thing I like about him and the coaches at Georgia.”

Dean took an impromptu official visit to Athens the weekend of May 29-31, concluding a month that saw the Bulldogs surge in Dean’s recruitment. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver left Athens believing he could be a perfect fit in Georgia’s offense.

“What stands out about Georgia’s offense is how physical and explosive it is,” Dean recently told UGASports. “They use their receivers in different ways and let them make plays. I feel like I could fit in well because of my versatility and ability to stretch the field. They see me as a playmaker who can come in and compete.”

Dean still took his official visit to Penn State June 5-7 after his trip to Athens. After that visit, the Nittany Lions appeared to be trending toward keeping him in the class. But Georgia intensified its push and has now secured a commitment.

Dean is Georgia’s second receiver commit in the 2027 class, joining Taurean Rawlins. That duo joins offensive playmakers such as five-star running back Kemon Spell, running back Noah Parker, and Rivals100 tight end Jaxon Dollar in a strong offensive class to this point.