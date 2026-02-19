Jim Donnan reacts to the new Georgia coaching hires

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young react to Georgia’s hiring of Larry Knight as the replacement for Chidera Uzo-Diribe. They also touch on Georgia’s hiring of Robert Edwards. Donnan and the guys then discuss Georgia Basketball’s big wins: men over Kentucky and women over Vanderbilt. They wrap the show with questions from UGASports.com.

READ: Georgia Officially Announces Hire of Five New Analysts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can find our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.