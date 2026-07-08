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Jim Donnan discusses how teams can grow in fall camp

dayneyoung@dayneyoung
7h

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss indicators of Georgia’s team personality and identity. What are the factors in fall camp that either confirm or erase preconceived notions about a football team? The guys discuss that and answer questions from UGASports.com.

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