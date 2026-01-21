Jim Donnan early thoughts on UGA in 2026

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Indiana’s national championship victory and discuss the end of the 2025 college football season. That means the focus turns ahead to what Georgia will become in the 2026 season. The guys also answer questions from UGASports.com members.



Check out our Way Too Early Depth Chart for Georgia's Defense

