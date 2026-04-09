Jim Donnan gives context to spring football buzz

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap the latest with Georgia football spring practice and the latest scrimmage. They discuss players who are making positive impressions on the coaching staff. The guys wrap the show with questions from UGASports.com.

Coach Donnan also assesses Braves manager Walt Weiss’s tackling technique.

See what Georgia coaches and players are saying about Khalil Barnes.

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