Jim Donnan has details on what the NFL really thinks about Georgia

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap where Georgia’s players were selected in the NFL Draft and what it means for future Bulldogs getting ready to make the jump to the league. They also discuss Georgia’s reputation in NFL meeting rooms and how the Bulldogs’ program prepares football players for the NFL. The show wraps with questions from DawgVent members.

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