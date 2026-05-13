Jim Donnan on Georgia's secret to consistency

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young examine win totals from college football teams in this NIL and transfer portal era. Is Georgia among the most consistent teams? Which programs are rising and how are they doing it? The guys discuss the top programs in college football. They also answer questions from UGASports members on the DawgVent.

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